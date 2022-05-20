Left Menu

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 20-05-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 09:43 IST
Babar Azam reminded of PCB policies after he brings brother for net practice
Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam has been politely reminded about the policies of the Pakistan Cricket Board after he brought his younger brother to the high-performance center in Lahore and allowed him to have net practice.

Babar came under criticism after a picture was posted on social media that showed his brother Safeer in the nets with Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani bowling to him.

The social media post caused a ruckus as the PCB policies governing its high-performance center clearly state that only Pakistan players, first-class players, or junior cricketers can use the facilities and staff at the HPC with the permission of the authorities.

''Babar came to the center three-four days back with his brother and this was before the conditioning camp had begun. And his brother later held nets which were brought to the notice of the board,'' a reliable source in the PCB said.

He conceded that since no Pakistan player was allowed to bring any of his relatives or friends to the HPC for practice, Babar was politely reminded about his indiscretion and told to not repeat it again.

''He is our national team captain and the matter was handled in a manner where he was politely reminded about the situation and he agreed,'' the source said.

Babar has started having daily nets at the HPC in preparation for the coming international season with the PCB also inviting around 60 players in two batches to attend two-week conditioning camps to prepare for the new season.

Babar's younger brother is yet to make an impact as a player at a higher level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

