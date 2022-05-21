Left Menu

IPL 2022: RCB turn 'Blue' to support MI in clash against Delhi

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to social media to express their support for Mumbai Indians as a win for the five-time champions against Delhi Capitals on Saturday will assure a spot for the Faf Du Plessis-led side in the playoffs.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-05-2022 18:13 IST
IPL 2022: RCB turn 'Blue' to support MI in clash against Delhi
Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo- IPL official website). Image Credit: ANI
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to social media to express their support for Mumbai Indians as a win for the five-time champions against Delhi Capitals on Saturday will assure a spot for the Faf Du Plessis-led side in the playoffs. The franchise also changed its profile picture to blue to show their solidarity with MI.

They also tweeted a postcard saying, "Hey @MIPaltan, the entire RCB team will cheer for you like #OneFamily, you go #PlayBold against DC." The clash between MI and DC is extremely important for RCB's playoff chances. A Mumbai Indians win will send RCB to the playoffs, while in case of a win for Delhi Capitals, the net-run rate will be a deciding factor.

RCB are currently at the fourth position with 16 points. DC are at the fifth position with 14 points and MI are at the bottom of the pile with only six points. (ANI)

