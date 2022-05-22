French Open 2022: Jabeur suffers early exit; Stephens, Osorio advance

Magda Linette of Poland on Sunday knocked out No.6 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 3-6, 7-6, 7-5 in the opening round of the French Open 2022 on the main stadium, Court Philippe Chatrier. Jabeur came into the tournament with 17 matches victory on clay this season. After the success in Madrid Open, No.6 seed Jabeur was seen as a potential contender. However, her campaign was undone on Sunday by 24 unforced errors in the two-hour 28-minute play.

Last year in the third round of the tournament Linette had to face defeat against Jabeur. Meanwhile, Sloane Stephens of America started her campaign on a winning knot as she defeated Jule Niemeier 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in a match that lasted for two hours and 26 minutes.

On the other hand, Camila Osorio of Colombia also eased past French wildcard Harmony Tan 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 22 minutes to advance into the second round. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)