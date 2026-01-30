French economy grew 0.2% in the fourth quarter, in line with forecasts -preliminary GDP
The French economy grew 0.2% in the fourth quarter of last year, slowing down from the previous three months as domestic demand was slightly lower and contributions from inventory changes dropped, official preliminary data showed on Friday.
The INSEE statistics institute said the fourth quarter performance meant that the euro zone's second-biggest economy grew 0.9% over the course of 2025, a faster pace than the 0.7% expected by the government.
Growth was in line with expectations by INSEE and analysts polled by Reuters, who forecast a 0.2% growth for the quarter. The country's economy had grown 0.5% in the previous three months.
