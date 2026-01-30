French economy grew 0.2% in the fourth quarter, in line with forecasts -preliminary GDP

The French economy grew 0.2% ‌in the fourth quarter of last year, slowing down ⁠from the previous three months as domestic demand was slightly lower and ​contributions from inventory changes dropped, official preliminary ‍data showed on Friday.

The INSEE statistics institute said the fourth quarter performance ⁠meant ‌that the ⁠euro zone's second-biggest economy grew 0.9% over ‍the course of 2025, a faster ​pace than the 0.7% expected by ⁠the government.

Growth was in line with ⁠expectations by INSEE and analysts polled by Reuters, who forecast a ⁠0.2% growth for the quarter. The country's ⁠economy ‌had grown 0.5% in the previous three months.

