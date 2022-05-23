Bangladesh wins toss, bats in 2nd test against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss Monday and elected to bat in the second cricket test against Sri Lanka.

The hosts made two changes from the drawn first test, with allrounder Mosaddek Hossain and pace bowler Ebadot Hossain replacing off-spinner Nayeem Hasan and paceman Shoriful Islam. Nayeem, who took six wickets in the first innings of the series-opening match last week, and Shoriful were ruled out with injuries.

Sri Lanka also made two changes, with left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama and fast bowler Kasun Rajitah replacing Lasith Embuldeniya and Vishwa Fernando. Rajitha was a concussion substitute for Fernando during the first test.

Lineups: Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha.

