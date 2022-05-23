Left Menu

Bangladesh wins toss, bats in 2nd test against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss Monday and elected to bat in the second cricket test against Sri Lanka.The hosts made two changes from the drawn first test, with allrounder Mosaddek Hossain and pace bowler Ebadot Hossain replacing off-spinner Nayeem Hasan and paceman Shoriful Islam.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 23-05-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 09:43 IST
Bangladesh wins toss, bats in 2nd test against Sri Lanka
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss Monday and elected to bat in the second cricket test against Sri Lanka.

The hosts made two changes from the drawn first test, with allrounder Mosaddek Hossain and pace bowler Ebadot Hossain replacing off-spinner Nayeem Hasan and paceman Shoriful Islam. Nayeem, who took six wickets in the first innings of the series-opening match last week, and Shoriful were ruled out with injuries.

Sri Lanka also made two changes, with left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama and fast bowler Kasun Rajitah replacing Lasith Embuldeniya and Vishwa Fernando. Rajitha was a concussion substitute for Fernando during the first test.

Lineups: Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022