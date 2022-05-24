Soccer-Premier League approves proposed takeover of Chelsea by Boehly-led consortium
Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 23:27 IST
The Premier League Board has approved the proposed takeover of English club Chelsea by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake consortium, the league announced on Tuesday.
"The purchase remains subject to the government issuing the required sale licence and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction," the league said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement