Soccer-Champions League final start delayed for security reasons

The kick off of Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed for security reasons, a stadium announcer said on Saturday.

"The kick off must be delayed for some minutes for security reasons," the announcer said 15 minutes before the 2100 local time (1900GMT) scheduled start of the match. "The start of the match is delayed due to the late arrival of fans," it was announced later.

“Supporters attempted to penetrate the stadium. They forced their way through the first filter. The screening at the Stade de France is watertight,” French police said in a statement.

