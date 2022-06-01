Left Menu

Boxing-WBO asks Charlo to defend super welterweight crown against Tszyu

The World Boxing Organisation (WBO) has ordered undisputed super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo to defend his title against Australian mandatory challenger Tim Tszyu. I can guarantee you that this is no walk in the park for him." Tszyu's promoters, No Limit Boxing, said the fight would take place later this year, with the United States as the likely location.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 14:07 IST
Representative image

The World Boxing Organisation (WBO) has ordered undisputed super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo to defend his title against Australian mandatory challenger Tim Tszyu. Both camps have been given 20 days to reach an agreement before the WBO orders a purse bid.

"The WBO World Championship Committee hereby orders the ... commencement of negotiations for the above-mentioned WBO Jr. middleweight mandatory championship contest," the governing body said in a statement on Tuesday. American Charlo, who also holds the WBC, IBF and WBA belts, became the undisputed champion when he knocked out Brian Castano two weeks ago, while Tszyu beat Terrell Gausha by unanimous decision in his last fight in March.

Tszyu, 27, can now match the feats of his father Kostya, who stunned Zab Judah in 2001 to claim the undisputed light-welterweight crown. "This is my Zab Judah moment," the undefeated Tszyu told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday.

"This is the moment every kid dreams of. The best thing about it is he reckons it will be a walk in the park. I can guarantee you that this is no walk in the park for him." Tszyu's promoters, No Limit Boxing, said the fight would take place later this year, with the United States as the likely location.

