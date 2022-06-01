Sudden demise of singer KK shocks Indian athletes

Left Menu

Indian athletes expressed their grief after the sudden demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, who died on Tuesday night.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 16:07 IST
KK. (Image source Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian athletes expressed their grief after the sudden demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, who died on Tuesday night. The singer last performed at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium till 8.30 p.m. Suddenly, he fell ill and was brought to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata where he was declared dead.

Indian batter Virat Kholi took to Twitter to show his grief. "Lost a magnificent singer of our times and so suddenly. Condolences to his family and close ones," he tweeted. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif expressed his condolences to the singer's family.

"Disheartened by the death of a very talented and versatile singer KK. May God bless his soul," tweeted Kaif. Indian football sensation Sunil Chhetri tweeted "No conversation about growing up, and the 90s is ever complete without KK and his songs. Every one of them has a specific memory or a time in our lives, associated with it. Woke up with shock and sorrow at his passing away. Strangely, will turn to his music for solace."

Saina Nehwal, an Indian Badminton player, also took to social media to mourn the demise of KK. "Yaad aayenge woh pal," she tweeted.

Born in New Delhi to C S Menon and Kunnath Kanakavalli on August 23, 1968, he was an alumnus of Delhi's Mount St Mary's School. Following his college, KK reportedly had a short stint as a marketing associate in the hotel industry after which he shifted to Mumbai to pursue a career in music. Though a Malayali by birth, who had never undergone any formal training in music, KK never shied away from singing in languages he was not much acquainted with, like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati. This is yet another reason why the singer's fans can be found across the nation.

He is best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from the movie Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from the movie Om Shanti Om, "Khuda Jaane" from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Tadap Tadap" from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

