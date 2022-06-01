Left Menu

Wasim Jaffer may join Bangladesh Cricket Board's game development wing

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer is in contention to join the Bangladesh Cricket Board game improvement wing where he will work with young players and with the board's high-performance centre.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 01-06-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 21:52 IST
Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer is in contention to join the Bangladesh Cricket Board game improvement wing where he will work with young players and with the board's high-performance centre. According to ESPNcricinfo, Wasim will work with Bangladesh under-19 boys to look after their batting skills and at improvement wherever it is required.

Wasim has worked with Bangladesh as a batting consultant at the BCB's academy in Mirpur in 2019. At that time, he was working with the country's age-group teams - Under-16s to Under-19s - and had also worked as a consultant with Bangladesh's main team. Jaffer had also played in the Dhaka Premier League for Abahani Limited in 2018-19. The Indian batter was also the batting coach of Punjab Kings in IPL from 2019 to 2021. Wasim played for over two decades and finished as the most-capped player in Ranji Trophy history (156). He is the only batter to have breached the barrier of 1000 runs in a Ranji season twice, in 2008-09 and 2018-19.

Jaffer also played 31 Tests (1944 runs at an average of 34.10, with five centuries) and two ODIs for India. He finished as the fifth-highest scorer in Indian first-class cricket, behind Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

