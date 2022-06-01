Soccer-French minister Darmanin: Liverpool supporters do pose public order problems
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told the French Senate on Wednesday that Liverpool supporters did represent a public disorder risk, as he sought to defend France's handling of last weekend's Champions League soccer final which was marred by crowd trouble.
- Country:
- France
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told the French Senate on Wednesday that Liverpool supporters did represent a public disorder risk, as he sought to defend France's handling of last weekend's Champions League soccer final which was marred by crowd trouble. "It is clear -- all the security services notes say so - that the people of Liverpool pose public order problems. Not all its supporters, but a small part of its supporters," said Darmanin, as he was questioned by French Senators.
Spain's Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the final. Liverpool fans have said they were treated in a heavy-handed manner by French police and that the vast majority were not causing trouble. Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner has also demanded an apology from the French sports minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Downton Abbey' returns with a silent movie and a trip to France
FATF applauds France for acting against JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar in its mutual evaluation report
Ukrainian president and France's Macron discuss Ukraine's war with Russia
Thakur relives Himachal's special link to France
Russia expels 85 diplomats from France, Spain and Italy