Soccer-Neymar doubles up from the spot as Brazil thump Korea

Neymar scored a pair of penalties as Brazil cruised to a 5-1 win over fellow World Cup qualifiers South Korea at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 18:37 IST
Neymar scored a pair of penalties as Brazil cruised to a 5-1 win over fellow World Cup qualifiers South Korea at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday. The Paris St Germain striker scored either side of halftime in a comfortable win for Tite's side, who will go on to face Japan in their next friendly in Tokyo on Monday.

Richarlison gave Brazil the lead in the seventh minute and, although Hwang Ui-jo levelled for Korea just after the half-hour mark, it was the visitors who always looked more likely to prevail. Neymar netted from the spot to put his side back in front three minutes before halftime and he was on hand with another penalty in the 57th minute before late goals from Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus put the seal on a comprehensive win.

