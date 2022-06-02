MP Shooting Academy sets up country's first bullet crusher machine

In its bid to prevent the misuse of used cartridges, Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy has set up the country's first bullet crusher machine here, an official said on Thursday.

The machine destroys the shells of the used cartridges so that it cannot be reused. With this arrangement, there will be no misuse of used cartridges in the game, the official said.

In Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, more than 100 shooters are receiving training from international coaches including Mansher Singh, Jaspal Rana and Suma Shirur in shotgun, pistol and rifle disciplines. Apart from this, nutritionists, psychologists, sports science doctors, strength and conditioning trainers are also available for the players.

In the internationally claimed Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy, the work of a 50 metre shooting range is in progress.

The facility is being created as a separate shooting range required for holding international level competitions. Once completed, the Asia Cup and other international shooting competitions can be held here, the official added.

