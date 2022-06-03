Malinga appointed SL's bowling strategy coach for white-ball series against Australia
Legendary pacer Lasith Malinga has been appointed as the bowling strategy coach for the white-ball leg of Sri Lankas home series against Australia, starting next week.A white ball legend in his own right and one of the greatest T20 bowlers, the 38-year-old had held the same role with the national team when the team toured Australia in February this year for a white ball series.
A white ball legend in his own right and one of the greatest T20 bowlers, the 38-year-old had held the same role with the national team when the team toured Australia in February this year for a white ball series. ''Malinga, during the tour, will support Sri Lanka's bowlers, providing tactical insight and technical expertise to help the on-field execution of strategic plans,'' a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) press release said.
While Sri Lanka had lost the series 4-1, the bowlers managed to limit the scoring with the Australian batters restricted to a high total of 164/6 across the five games.
''Sri Lanka Cricket is confident that Malinga's vast experience and renowned death-bowling expertise, especially in the T20 format, will help the team immensely going into this all-important series,'' the release added.
Malinga retired from all forms of the game in 2021.
He served as the fast bowling coach for the Rajasthan Royals in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League. The former champions finished runners-up. Sri Lanka plays three T20Is, followed by five ODIs in Colombo and Pallekele. Post the limited-overs series, the two sides will play two a couple of Tests in Galle.
The three-match T20 series is set to begin here on June 7.
