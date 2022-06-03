Olympian Anjum Moudgil clinches silver medal at ISSF Shooting World Cup 2022

Left Menu

Indian Olympian Anjum Moudgil clinched a silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2022 held in Baku, Azerbaijan on Friday.

ANI | Baku | Updated: 03-06-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 18:34 IST
Anjum Moudgil. (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
"Olympian @anjum_moudgil bags at @ISSF_Shooting 2022 World Cup, Baku. Anjum clinched SILVER in women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions with a score of 406.5 Many congratulations Champ #IndianSports #Shooting," tweeted SAI Media. Anjum was great throughout the event before losing narrowly to Denmark's Rikke Ibsen, who ended up with a gold medal. She fell short at 16-12 despite her best efforts.

With this, India's medal tally at the event goes to three. Earlier, Swapnil Kusale had won the silver medal in the 50 m rifle 3P event. On the other hand, in the women's 10m air rifle event, the team of Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita and Shreya Agrawal won a gold medal by defeating Denmark by a margin of 17-5. The world cup, which started on May 27 will go on till June 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

