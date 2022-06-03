IND vs SA: Proteas hold practice session in Delhi, gear up for T20I series

South African team started their practice session at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday ahead of the five-match T20I series against India, which will start on June 9. Captain Temba Bavuma was seen practising at the nets. Top-order batter Aiden Markram, bowling all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius, spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi and pacer Marco Jansen were also seen sweating it out in the nets. Shamsi was seen doing the 'spot practice'.

The series will kick off with a match at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The second T20I will take place at Cuttack on June 12 after which both teams will travel to Visakhapatnam for the third match taking place on June 14. The fourth T20I will take place in Rajkot on June 17 and the final match will take place in Bengaluru on June 19. Team India is all set to arrive in New Delhi on June 5 for the five-match T20I series against South Africa.

As Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested from the series, Team India will be led by KL Rahul along with Rishabh Pant as the vice-captain. After delivering great performances in IPL 2022, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik got their maiden Team India call-up for the series. India's squad: KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

South Africa's squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)