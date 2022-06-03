Left Menu

IND vs SA: Proteas hold practice session in Delhi, gear up for T20I series

South African team started their practice session at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday ahead of the five-match T20I series against India, which will start on June 9.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:52 IST
IND vs SA: Proteas hold practice session in Delhi, gear up for T20I series
A visual from the practice session. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South African team started their practice session at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday ahead of the five-match T20I series against India, which will start on June 9. Captain Temba Bavuma was seen practising at the nets. Top-order batter Aiden Markram, bowling all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius, spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi and pacer Marco Jansen were also seen sweating it out in the nets. Shamsi was seen doing the 'spot practice'.

The series will kick off with a match at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The second T20I will take place at Cuttack on June 12 after which both teams will travel to Visakhapatnam for the third match taking place on June 14. The fourth T20I will take place in Rajkot on June 17 and the final match will take place in Bengaluru on June 19. Team India is all set to arrive in New Delhi on June 5 for the five-match T20I series against South Africa.

As Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested from the series, Team India will be led by KL Rahul along with Rishabh Pant as the vice-captain. After delivering great performances in IPL 2022, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik got their maiden Team India call-up for the series. India's squad: KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

South Africa's squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022