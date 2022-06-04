UEFA Nations League: Arnautovic, Gregoritsch, Sabitzer shine as Austria thrash Croatia

Left Menu

Austria's new coach Ralf Rangnick started off his tenure on a good note as his side thrashed Croatia by 3-0 in their Group A encounter of the UEFA Nations League on Friday.

Austria's new coach Ralf Rangnick started off his tenure on a good note as his side thrashed Croatia by 3-0 in their Group A encounter of the UEFA Nations League on Friday. For Austria, Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch and Marcel Sabitzer scored one goal each and provided their side with a comfortable win over Croatia.

Playing here at Gradski vrt stadium, the match began at a very low pace with both the sides struggling to score. It was finally in the 41st minute when Arnautovic stood out and placed a goal to give his side a lead of 1-0. Coming back from the half-time, Gregoritsch scored a goal for Austria in the 54th minute, which was followed by Sabitzer scoring another goal in the 57th minute and taking their side to a lead of 3-0.

Later, Austria completely dominated the processions on the field and ended the match in their favour. With this win, they moved to the top of the Group A points table. Austria will now be going up against Denmark for their clash on Tuesday while Croatia will be facing France on the same day. (ANI)

