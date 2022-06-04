Kapur top Indian at third in England; 7 other Indians make cut

Shiv Kapur was the top Indian at tied third at the midway stage of the inaugural International Series England golf tournament here, with seven other compatriots also making the cut.

Kapur, who shot 67 in the first round, added 70 in the second to be at tied third with 5-under 137 and one shot behind Kim Joohyung (67-69) and South African Justin Harding (70-66).

Viraj Madappa took sole lead at one point as he was 4-under through eight holes in the second hole but slipped thereafter. He dropped three bogeys after that to finish the day at 1-under 70 and dropped to T-9.

Other Indians making the cut were SSP Chawrasia (67-74) at T-25, Gaganjeet Bhullar (72-70) at T-34, S Chikkrangappa (72-71) at T-42. Jeev Milkha, who improved from 74 in the first round to 69 in second, made the cut on the line as did Ajeetesh Sandhu (73-72) and Karandeep Kochhar (74-71) at T-60.

Rahil Gangjee (70-77), Aadil Bedi (76-75), Rashid Khan (73-78), Veer Ahlawat (78-74) and Khalin Joshi (77-77) missed the cut.

“All things considered, I’m happy. I got off to a good start today. I didn’t quite hold it -- a couple of three-putts on my back nine. But the front nine is the trickier side and a couple of tucked pins,'' Kapur said.

“But that’s always going to happen – to go blemish-free over 36 holes would’ve been a bit of a bonus. Overall, I’m in a good position. Hopefully the body can keep up on the weekend.” Harding took route 66 to surge into contention along with teenage star Joohyung Kim. The South African, a two-time winner on the Asian Tour, made a big move during the second round, climbing to six under par for the tournament.

Korea’s Kim, last season’s Asian Tour number one, tagged a 69 to his opening effort of 67.

