Left Menu

Kapur top Indian at third in England; 7 other Indians make cut

Shiv Kapur was the top Indian at tied third at the midway stage of the inaugural International Series England golf tournament here, with seven other compatriots also making the cut.Kapur, who shot 67 in the first round, added 70 in the second to be at tied third with 5-under 137 and one shot behind Kim Joohyung 67-69 and South African Justin Harding 70-66.Viraj Madappa took sole lead at one point as he was 4-under through eight holes in the second hole but slipped thereafter.

PTI | Newcastle | Updated: 04-06-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 15:37 IST
Kapur top Indian at third in England; 7 other Indians make cut
  • Country:
  • Australia

Shiv Kapur was the top Indian at tied third at the midway stage of the inaugural International Series England golf tournament here, with seven other compatriots also making the cut.

Kapur, who shot 67 in the first round, added 70 in the second to be at tied third with 5-under 137 and one shot behind Kim Joohyung (67-69) and South African Justin Harding (70-66).

Viraj Madappa took sole lead at one point as he was 4-under through eight holes in the second hole but slipped thereafter. He dropped three bogeys after that to finish the day at 1-under 70 and dropped to T-9.

Other Indians making the cut were SSP Chawrasia (67-74) at T-25, Gaganjeet Bhullar (72-70) at T-34, S Chikkrangappa (72-71) at T-42. Jeev Milkha, who improved from 74 in the first round to 69 in second, made the cut on the line as did Ajeetesh Sandhu (73-72) and Karandeep Kochhar (74-71) at T-60.

Rahil Gangjee (70-77), Aadil Bedi (76-75), Rashid Khan (73-78), Veer Ahlawat (78-74) and Khalin Joshi (77-77) missed the cut.

“All things considered, I’m happy. I got off to a good start today. I didn’t quite hold it -- a couple of three-putts on my back nine. But the front nine is the trickier side and a couple of tucked pins,'' Kapur said.

“But that’s always going to happen – to go blemish-free over 36 holes would’ve been a bit of a bonus. Overall, I’m in a good position. Hopefully the body can keep up on the weekend.” Harding took route 66 to surge into contention along with teenage star Joohyung Kim. The South African, a two-time winner on the Asian Tour, made a big move during the second round, climbing to six under par for the tournament.

Korea’s Kim, last season’s Asian Tour number one, tagged a 69 to his opening effort of 67.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
4
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022