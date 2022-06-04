Left Menu

Rahmat Shah, Mohammed Nabi star in Afghanistan's 60-run win over Zimbabwe

Afghanistan registered a 60-run win over Zimbabwe in the first one-day international at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

ANI | Harare | Updated: 04-06-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 22:52 IST
Rahmat Shah, Mohammed Nabi star in Afghanistan's 60-run win over Zimbabwe
Afghanistan batters shined in the first ODI. (Photo- ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Batter Rahmat Shah (94) was the star of the day for Afghanistan as the side registered a 60-run win over Zimbabwe in the first one-day international at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. It was a memorable outing for the Afghans on the field as they put an imposing total on the board for Zimbabwe and later the bowlers reciprocated the efforts of the batters. With this win, Afghanistan has taken a lead of 1-0 in the three-match ODI series.

Put in to bat first by Zimbabwe, Afghanistan lost the openers Ibrahim Zadran (5) in the seventh over and wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz (17) within the first eleven overs of the game on the score of 38. From then onwards, Shah and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi started the rescue effort for their side and punished the Zimbabwe bowling attack. The batters led the resistance from the front and smashed the opposition all over the park. The 181-run stand ended in the 45th over of the game, with Shah falling six runs short of his hundred after being dismissed by pacer Blessing Muzarabani with assistance from safe hands of Donald Tiripano.

The skipper followed his partner back to the pavilion soon, with Muzarabani striking again and sinking Afghanistan to 232/4. In the end, spinner Rashid Khan played an entertaining cameo of 39* off just 17 with four fours and two sixes, taking his side to a challenging 276/5 in their 50 overs. Muzarabani was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe, getting 4/52 in his nine overs. Tanaka Chivanga also got a scalp.

Chasing 277, Zimbabwe got off a poor start, losing keeper-batter Regis Chakabva (5) in the second over. Then, Innocent Kaia and skipper Craig Ervine attempted to rebuild the innings for their side. Their 61-run resistance against Afghans fell in the 15th over, with pacer Azmatullah Omarzai catching the skipper Ervine (30) off his own delivery. Wesley Madhevere and Kaia (39) were dismissed later, sinking Zimbabwe to 104/4 in 27.2 overs. Batter Sikandar Raza tried to swing things in favour of his side despite the fall of two more wickets, crafting a careful 67 off 78, but he was dismissed by Rashid Khan in the 44th over of the game, sinking his side to 196/7. The rest of the Zimbabwe side could not withstand the Afghan bowling and were finally skittled at 216.

Mohammad Nabi was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan, taking 4/34 in ten overs. Rashid Khan (2/39) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/41) were other standout bowlers for the side. Rahmat Shah was adjudged 'Man of the Match' for his 94. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation
3
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
4
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022