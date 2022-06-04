Left Menu

Golf-American Na resigns from PGA Tour to avoid sanctions and play LIV Golf event

"If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour. "I am sad to share that I have chosen to resign from the PGA Tour.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 23:01 IST
Golf-American Na resigns from PGA Tour to avoid sanctions and play LIV Golf event

Kevin Na has resigned from the PGA Tour so he can play in a Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series event without the threat of punishment, the American golfer said on Saturday. Na, ranked 33 in the world, is one of many golfers listed in the field for the June 9-11 event at Centurion Club outside London along with former world number one Dustin Johnson and former Masters champion Sergio Garcia.

The PGA Tour on Wednesday had reiterated a warning to members, saying those who do feature on the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit would be "subject to disciplinary action". Na said he appreciated the PGA Tour for the opportunities they provided over 19 years but "recent developments in the professional golf world" had forced him to reconsider his options.

"I would like the freedom to play wherever I want and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity. However, to remain a PGA Tour player, I must give up my right to make these choices about my career," he wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CeYxUfiratj/?hl=en. "If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour.

"I am sad to share that I have chosen to resign from the PGA Tour. This has not been an easy decision and not one I take lightly. I hope the current policies changes and I'll be able to play on the PGA Tour again." Both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour had declined all requests from members who had asked for releases to compete in the rival series. The event at Centurion has $25 million up for grabs -- including $4 million for the winner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation
3
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
4
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022