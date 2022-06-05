UEFA Nations League: Hungary beat England for first time in more than 60 years

Dominik Szoboszlai's penalty fired Hungary to a historic win on their UEFA Nations League A debut on Saturday here at Puskas Arena Park. Dominik Szoboszlai's penalty was enough for Hungary to beat England for the first time in more than 60 years as they began UEFA Nations League Group A3 in style.

Hungary's last victory over England came in the FIFA World Cup in Chile on May 31, 1962. The Three Lions have failed to score in four of their last five Nations League matches outside of England.

Chances were at a premium in the first half, with Harry Kane sending one shot wide, Jordan Pickford making a couple of smart saves and Adam Szalai's audacious effort from halfway going just past the post. Hungary started the second half well and were rewarded when substitute Reece James was adjudged to have fouled Zsolt Nagy. Szoboszlai fired home from the spot.

England threw men forward but never really tested Peter Gulacsi and the game should have been sealed late on only for Andras Schafer to fire over an empty goal after Pickford denied Laszlo Kleinheisler. (ANI)

