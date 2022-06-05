Left Menu

French Open: Alexander Zverev confirms 'several' torn lateral ligaments

The 25-year-old German was more than three hours into an epic semi-final with Rafael Nadal when he badly rolled his ankle while moving to his right.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 13:12 IST
French Open: Alexander Zverev confirms 'several' torn lateral ligaments
Alexander Zverev (Photo: Twitter/Roland Garros). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

World number three Alexander Zverev has reported that initial medical checks indicate that he has torn several lateral ligaments in his right foot following his horrible injury at French Open 2022. The 25-year-old German was more than three hours into an epic semi-final with Rafael Nadal when he badly rolled his ankle while moving to his right.

The World No. 3 crashed to the ground and was taken off the court in a wheelchair before returning several minutes later to shake the hand of the chair umpire and hug Nadal. "I am now on my way back home," the World No. 3 wrote on Instagram. "Based on the first medical checks, it looks like I have torn several lateral ligaments in my right foot."

"I will be flying to Germany to determine the best and quickest way for me to recover. I want to thank everyone all over the world for the kind messages that I have received since yesterday." Zverev and Nadal had enthralled fans on Court Philippe Chatrier for three hours and 13 minutes before Zverev's injury brought the match to a jarring conclusion on the eve of the second-set tie-break. Nadal had rallied from 2/6 in the first set tie-break to hold a 7-6(8), 6-6 lead at the time.

Sunday's men's singles final at Roland Garros will have a familiar feel, with Rafael Nadal going for a record 14th title, and a fresh feel with Casper Ruud in a Grand Slam final for the first time in his career. Thirteen years and 21 Grand Slam titles separate these two, but when it comes to the final on Sunday, it will, as always, come down to who handles the occasion the best; who is able to bring their A-game when it's needed most.

For Nadal, it's the chance to extend his lead at the top of the Grand Slam standings with title No.22; for Ruud, who has already made history for his country, it's the chance to put Norwegian tennis on the map in the greatest way imaginable. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022