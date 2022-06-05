Left Menu

Tennis-Nadal goes two sets up in French Open final against Ruud

Tennis-Nadal goes two sets up in French Open final against Ruud

Spain's Rafael Nadal, bidding for a record-extending 14th French Open crown, went two sets up against Norway's Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday.

Nadal, looking to increase his record men's Grand Slam title haul to 22, and world number eight Ruud traded breaks but the Spaniard powered through the next four games to bag the second set 6-3 on his fourth set point when his opponent double faulted. The 36-year-old had won the first 6-3 in almost identical fashion, stepping on the gas after both players had dropped their serve at the start of the match.

