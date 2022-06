Tennis-Nadal wins record-extending 14th French Open title, takes Grand Slam tally to 22

Spain's Rafael Nadal beat Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 to win a record-extending 14th French Open title on Sunday.

Nadal stretched his record of men's singles Grand Slam titles to 22, two ahead of Serbian Novak Djokovic and Swiss Roger Federer.

