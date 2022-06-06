Wishes pour in from cricket fraternity as Ajinkya Rahane turns 34
Right-handed batter Ajinkya Rahane is celebrating his 34th birthday on Monday and the cricket fraternity rallied to shower their heartfelt wishes on the Indian batter.
- Country:
- India
As former Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane turned 34 today, the cricket fraternity rallied to shower their heartfelt wishes on the Indian batter. Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara took to his Twitter and wrote, "A very happy birthday brother @ajinkyarahane88 Wishing you happiness and success in the coming year. Enjoy your day!"
"Happy birthday @ajinkyarahane88 Keep smiling. Have a fabulous year ahead," tweeted former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh. Cricketer Robin Uthappa also tweeted, "Many happy returns of the day @ajinkyarahane88 wishing you the best for the year ahead!"
"192 international games, 8268 international runs. Here's wishing @ajinkyarahane88 a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia," tweeted the official handle of BCCI. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to wish Rahane and called him 'one of the most underrated cricketers.'
"One of the most underrated cricketers and the man who led India to its greatest ever overseas Test series win. Happy Birthday, @ajinkyarahane88. May God give you the strength to fight every challenge," Sehwag tweeted. Rahane, known as a complete team man, led India to a renowned Test series win over Australia last year. After being bundled out for 36 in Adelaide. Rahane stepped in as the stand-in skipper in absence of Virat Kohli and managed to rally the team around to lead a remarkable fightback.
Rahane had made his T20I and ODI debut in 2011 against England while he played his first Test in 2013 against Australia. In his career so far, Rahane has played 82 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India, scoring 8,268 runs across all formats of the game. The batter represented Mumbai in Ranji Trophy and also played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Regular captain Rohit Sharma, senior batter Virat Kohli rested for South Africa series.
EXPLAINER-Do claims against Musk raise a legal issue for his companies and Twitter deal?
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Southern Baptists release scathing report on sexual abuse; Citing shootings, NY fund urges votes against Twitter and Meta directors and more
Even blue ticks on Twitter part of pushing political agenda: Reports
Musk to provide $6.25 bln more in equity to fund Twitter deal