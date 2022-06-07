Golf-Mickelson added to field for inaugural LIV Golf event
Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 00:26 IST
Embattled golfer Phil Mickelson will return to competition this week as the six-times major champion has been added to the field for the opening LIV Golf Invitational Series event outside London, the Saudi-backed league said on Monday.
Mickelson, 51, has been linked to LIV Golf for months but began a self-imposed hiatus from the sport in February -- even skipping his title defence at the PGA Championship -- amid backlash over comments he made about the breakaway tour.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Phil Mickelson
- Saudi
- London
Advertisement