Golf-Mickelson added to field for inaugural LIV Golf event

Embattled golfer Phil Mickelson will return to competition this week as the six-times major champion has been added to the field for the opening LIV Golf Invitational Series event outside London, the Saudi-backed league said on Monday.

Mickelson, 51, has been linked to LIV Golf for months but began a self-imposed hiatus from the sport in February -- even skipping his title defence at the PGA Championship -- amid backlash over comments he made about the breakaway tour.

