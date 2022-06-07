Left Menu

Golf-Mickelson added to field for inaugural LIV Golf event

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 00:26 IST
Golf-Mickelson added to field for inaugural LIV Golf event
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Embattled golfer Phil Mickelson will return to competition this week as the six-times major champion has been added to the field for the opening LIV Golf Invitational Series event outside London, the Saudi-backed league said on Monday.

Mickelson, 51, has been linked to LIV Golf for months but began a self-imposed hiatus from the sport in February -- even skipping his title defence at the PGA Championship -- amid backlash over comments he made about the breakaway tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
2
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
3
DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

 South Africa
4
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022