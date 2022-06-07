Left Menu

Golf-Mickelson added to field for inaugural LIV Golf event

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 00:37 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 00:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Embattled golfer Phil Mickelson will return to competition this week as the six-times major champion has been added to the field for the opening LIV Golf Invitational Series event outside London, the Saudi-backed league said on Monday.

Mickelson has been linked to LIV Golf for months but began a self-imposed hiatus from the sport in February -- even skipping his title defence at the PGA Championship -- amid backlash over comments he made about the breakaway tour. The 51-year-old's public image took a hit when the author of an unauthorised biography said the American golfer told him he was willing to look past Saudi Arabia's human rights record to gain economic leverage over the PGA Tour.

Among the other golfers already confirmed for the 48-player event being held June 9-11 at Centurion Club are former world number one Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Louis Oosthuizen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

