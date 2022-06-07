Left Menu

Dustin Johnson quits PGA membership to play in Saudi league

He has held the No. 1 spot in the world longer than any player since Tiger Woods.I chose what is best for me and my family, Johnson said, explaining his decision to join the Saudi venture fronted by Greg Norman.Speaking alongside Johnson, former US Open champion Graeme McDowell said he had yet to give up his PGA membership.I dont feel I need to, he said.

PTI | Stalbans | Updated: 07-06-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 17:12 IST
Dustin Johnson Image Credit: Twitter(@DJohnsonPGA)

Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson has resigned his PGA Tour membership to participate in the new golf series backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

The first LIV Golf Invitational, which offers USD 25 million in prize money, is taking place outside London from Thursday.

Johnson said on Tuesday he ''had to think long and hard'' about leaving the PGA Tour, seemingly ending his hopes of competing in the Ryder Cup for the United States.

''Ultimately, I decided to come and do this,'' Johnson said at Centurion Club. ''I'm excited about this. Obviously, the Ryder Cup is unbelievable and something that has meant a lot to me. ... Hopefully I'll get a chance to do that again, but I don't make the rules.'' Johnson, whose last victory was the Saudi International in 2021, is No. 13 in the world, the highest-ranked player in the field. He has held the No. 1 spot in the world longer than any player since Tiger Woods.

''I chose what is best for me and my family,'' Johnson said, explaining his decision to join the Saudi venture fronted by Greg Norman.

Speaking alongside Johnson, former US Open champion Graeme McDowell said he had yet to give up his PGA membership.

''I don't feel I need to,'' he said. ''I don't want to get into a legal situation with the PGA Tour.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

