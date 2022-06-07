Left Menu

Shreyas Hosur becomes first ever Railway officer to complete ‘IRONMAN’ Triathlon

The finishers of the event are popularly known as ‘IRONMAN’ befitting the mental and physical strength the event demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-06-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 17:26 IST
The event started with 3.8km Swim at 6:30am in the chilly waters of the Hamburg lake which was  followed by 180 km long cycling in the country side and ended with a full marathon of 42.2kms. Image Credit: Twitter(@PBNS_India)
Shreyas Hosur, Dy. FA&CAO © from South Western Railway has made Indian Railways proud by becoming the first-ever Railway officer and also the first ever officer from the non-uniformed Civil Services to complete the gruelling 'IRONMAN' Triathlon.

The event included 3.8 km Swim, 180 km Cycling, and 42.2 km Running. Shreyas completed the event in 13 hrs 26 mins on 5th June 2022, in Hamburg, Germany.

The event started with 3.8km Swim at 6:30am in the chilly waters of the Hamburg lake which was followed by 180 km long cycling in the countryside and ended with a full marathon of 42.2kms.

(With Inputs from PIB)

