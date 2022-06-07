US Open badminton cancelled due to COVID-19

The US Open badminton tournament has been cancelled due to ''organisational complications'' following a spike of COVID-19 cases in the country, the game's governing body (BWF) said on Tuesday.

The BWF Super 300 tournament is scheduled to be held from October 4 to 9 later this year. ''USA Badminton concluded that it was no longer feasible for them to host their tournament this year due to organisational complications coming out of COVID-19,'' BWF said in a statement.

This is the third time that the tournament has been cancelled due to the dreaded virus.

The BWF World Tour resumed on Tuesday with the Indonesia Masters Super 500 in Jakarta.

