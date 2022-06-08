Left Menu

Rugby-Brumbies lose Ikitau to suspension for Blues semi-final

The ACT Brumbies have lost centre Len Ikitau to suspension in a blow to their hopes of toppling the high-flying Auckland Blues in their Super Rugby semi-final at Eden Park on Saturday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 08-06-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 12:10 IST
Rugby-Brumbies lose Ikitau to suspension for Blues semi-final
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • Australia

The ACT Brumbies have lost center Len Ikitau to suspension in a blow to their hopes of toppling the high-flying Auckland Blues in their Super Rugby semi-final at Eden Park on Saturday. Ikitau was red-carded for a high tackle on Wellington Hurricanes flyhalf Aidan Morgan in the quarter-final in Canberra over the weekend.

The Brumbies contested the red card at a hearing on Tuesday but the judicial panel found him guilty of a dangerous tackle, banning him for three weeks. The ban also casts doubt over Ikitau's role for the Wallabies in July internationals against England.

Australia plays Eddie Jones's team in a three-test series next month and Ikitau would likely have been a part of Dave Rennie's Wallabies squad. "The judicial committee has sought more feedback from the player regarding his potential playing schedule and reserves the right to adjust the date of the sanction upon receipt of the information," the panel said in a statement.

The Brumbies, Australia's only semi-finalists in Super Rugby this year, will need to beat the Blues at their Eden Park base for the first time since 2013 to reach the title decider. The Canterbury Crusaders host the Waikato Chiefs in the other semi-final in Christchurch on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022