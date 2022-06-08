Tvesa, Diksha and Shubhankar to tee up at Scandinavian Mixed event

The troika of Tvesa Malik, Diksha Dagar, and Shubhankar Sharma will once again lead the Indian charge when they tee up at the second edition of the Volvo Scandinavian Mixed golf tournament, starting here on Thursday.

While Tvesa and Diksha are the two Indian women stars, Shubhankar is the lone Indian male player in the field that is made up of DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour members.

The trio had missed the cut in the last edition despite putting up a fine effort at the Vallda Golf Club.

These will have Swedish company as she plays alongside Rikard Karlberg and Josefine Nyqvist in the first round of the tournament hosted by Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam.

Diksha, who had won a gold medal at the Deaflympics last month and is only one of the two Indians to have claimed a title on the LET, will make her first start in mainland Europe this year.

In six starts this season -- three in Africa, one in the middle east, and two in Asia -- Diksha's best has been T-21 in Kenya Ladies, while for Tvesa, who was 19th in the LET Order of Merit last year, this is the 11th start. Tvesa's best has been T-26th at the Aramco Series in Bangkok, where her team was also T-15. So, she is looking to get some better results.

Interestingly, Tvesa is playing Karlberg, who has twice won in India including the Hero Indian Open in the past.

The Indian male player in this mixed field is Shubhankar, who plays with Sebastian Soderberg and Carmen Alonso, a LET member from Spain.

The co-sanctioned event will feature a field of 78 men and 78 women playing in the same groups for one prize fund and one trophy, the only tournament of its kind on both the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR. This year's tournament also has an increased prize fund of USD 2 million, which is up from the EURO 1 million purse for 2021.

Jonathan Caldwell won the co-sanctioned event last year. Tournament hosts Henrik Stenson and Annika Sörenstam, who was inducted into the Swedish Golf Hall of Fame on Monday, will be joined by several home favorites in the field this week.

Ryder Cup winner Alex Noren, a ten-time DP World Tour winner, returns to Sweden for the first time since 2019 as he bids for a third career victory on home soil after doing so in 2011 and 2015.

Maja Stark is the current leader in the Race to Costa del Sol – the Ladies European Tour's season-long Rankings – after registering a victory at the NSW Open last month and six top-10s in her first seven tournaments of the campaign.

There will also be much attention on Ingrid Lindblad after her six-under 65 in the first round of last week's US Open, the lowest round by an amateur in the 77-year history of the Major Championship.

Meanwhile, Linn Grant, who sits third in the Ladies European Tour rankings, claimed a five-shot victory at the Joburg Ladies Open in just her first start on the LET as a full member in March. She claimed her second title in five starts at the Mithra Belgian Ladies Open last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)