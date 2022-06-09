Soccer-Dutch bring abrupt end to Wales’s World Cup party with Cardiff win
Wales also rested some of the senior players after winning a World Cup place for the first time in 64 years when they beat Ukraine 1-0 on Sunday, allowing fringe players to stake a claim for selection in the Qatar-bound team. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A second-string Netherlands brought Wales back down to earth, after they secured World Cup qualification at the weekend, with a 2-1 away victory in Cardiff in the Nations League on Wednesday. Wout Weghorst won the game for the Dutch in a dramatic finale, scoring with a header four minutes into stoppage time, straight after Wales looked to have snatched a late draw when Rhys Norrington-Davies netted two minutes into stoppage time.
Teun Koopmeiners opened the scoring five minutes into the second half to give the visitors the lead, after coach Louis van Gaal had changed his entire team from the side that opened their League A Group Four campaign with a 4-1 thumping of neighbours Belgium last Friday. Wales also rested some of the senior players after winning a World Cup place for the first time in 64 years when they beat Ukraine 1-0 on Sunday, allowing fringe players to stake a claim for selection in the Qatar-bound team.
(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rhys
- Nations League
- Dutch
- Netherlands
- Wales
- Louis van Gaal
- Belgium
- World Cup
- Cape Town
- Qatar
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
India will put up fantastic show in U-17 World Cup: Aditi
Oakland Coliseum emerges as potential venue for T20 World Cup 2024
Gulf airlines to lay on World Cup shuttle flights, says Qatar Airways
Soccer-UAE to be backed by 5,000 fans in Australia World Cup playoff
Gulf airlines to lay on World Cup shuttle flights, says Qatar Airways