Thomas among 3 uncapped players in West Indies test squad

Uncapped Devon Thomas, Gudakesh Motie, and Anderson Phillip have been included in a 12-player West Indies squad for the first cricket Test against Bangladesh starting June 16.

Wicketkeeper-batter Thomas has played 21 one-day internationals and four Twenty20 internationals for the West Indies. Left-arm spinner Motie has played one T20 international and fast bowler Phillip is in the squad for the ODI series in Pakistan that started Wednesday.

Phillip was in the West Indies squad during the recent test series win over England but wasn't included in the starting XI. He's one of three players on the West Indies' tour this week in Pakistan who were included in the test squad.

Raymon Reifer, a 31-year-old allrounder who has played one test — against New Zealand in 2017 — was also included in the squad and veteran fast bowler Kemar Roach will be added if he recovers from an injury sustained in county cricket.

"Devon Thomas has been knocking on the door for quite some time,'' West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes said. "He has done extremely well in our franchise cricket system and we view this as a good opportunity to give him a go." Haynes said Reifer had also performed impressively in the domestic four-day competition.

"So again, we are giving opportunities to guys who are performing," he said. ''We think Gudakesh Motie is one of those guys who is also bowling well, and we think it will be a good opportunity for him to be involved." Former captain Jason Holder has been rested for the Tests against Bangladesh at Antigua from June 16-20 and Jamaica from June 24-28. Bangladesh's tour to the Caribbean will also include T20s in Dominica on July 2 and 3 and Guyana on July 7 and ODIs in Guyana on July 10, 13, and 16.

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas.

