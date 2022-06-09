Indian judokas leave for Spain after getting last-minute visas following MEA intervention

A 36-member Indian judo team on Thursday left for Spain to participate in the European Open, starting Saturday after securing visas for their travel following intervention of Ministry of External Affairs. The contingent, including 15 men and as many women judokas besides six coaches and support staff, initially struggled to get visas. The Sports Ministry then coordinated with the MEA to get their travel documents cleared. This is the first international exposure the judo team in three years.

According to a Sports Authority of India (SAI) release, the total expenditure for the competition-cum-training tour is Rs 1.49 crore.

Following the de-recognition of the Judo Federation of India (JFI) by the Sports Ministry, SAI has been conducting the selection trials as well as facilitating international competitions and exposure tours for the judokas. SAI conducted the judo Selection trials for both men and women from May 23rd to 26. The European Open in Madrid will be a great exposure event for the Indian judo team as a total of 464 athletes are expected to participate from 46 nations. Team: Men: Below 60kg: Gulab Ali, Pardeep Saini, Vijay Yadav; Below 66kg: Nitin Chauhan, Jasleen Saini; Below 73kg: Attar Singh, Suresh N; Below 81kg: Harchdeep Brar, Divyanchu Puri; Below 90kg: Promod Kumar; Below 100kg: Avtar Singh, Shubham Kumar, Deepak Deshwal; Above 100kg: Jobandeep Singh, Yash Ghangas.

Women: Below 48kg: Sanatombi Devi Laishram, Swaita, Sushila Likambam; Below 52kg: Simran, Sarda Ningthoujam; Below 57kg: Suchika Tariyal, Yamini Mourya; Below 63kg: Himanshi Tokas, Sunibala Huidrom, Garima Choudhary; Below 70kg: Inungambi T, Ranjeeta; Below 78kg: Indula Maibam; Above 78kg: Tulika Maan, Apoorva Patil.

