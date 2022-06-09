Left Menu

Markram tests positive for COVID-19, out of opening T20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 19:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

South Africa batter Aiden Makram was on Thursday ruled out of the opening T20I against India after testing positive for COVID-19.

Markram, who was a part of the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, was unavailable for selection for the series-opener revealed captain Temba Bavuma at the toss. He had cleared the first round of testing along with the rest of the South African squad last week after arriving here on June 2.

''Aiden was not available for selection as he tested positive for Covid, Stubbs comes in and it is a debut for him,'' Bavuma said.

South Africa have handed a debut to 21-year-old middle-order batter Tristan Stubbs.

