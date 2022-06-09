Golf-PGA Tour suspends players who joined LIV Golf circuit
Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 19:32 IST
The PGA Tour has suspended all current and future players who have decided to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series that kicked off on Thursday.
According to letter sent to members by PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, those who join the lucrative breakaway series will not be permitted to play on the U.S.-based circuit as a non-member via a sponsor exemption or any other eligibility category.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi
- PGA Tour
- Jay Monahan
- The PGA Tour
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi EV plant likely to be one of three in kingdom, says minister
Davos updates | Saudi official touts oil, emissions goals
Iran says minimal but good progress made in relations with Saudi
Two senior U.S. officials visited Saudi Arabia for talks this week
No Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers meeting in foreseeable future -Saudi official