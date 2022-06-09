Left Menu

Golf-PGA Tour suspends players who joined LIV Golf circuit

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 19:32 IST
The PGA Tour has suspended all current and future players who have decided to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series that kicked off on Thursday.

According to letter sent to members by PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, those who join the lucrative breakaway series will not be permitted to play on the U.S.-based circuit as a non-member via a sponsor exemption or any other eligibility category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

