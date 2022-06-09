Murray defeats Bublik to reach Stuttgart Open quarterfinals

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray defeated seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik 6-3 7-6 (4) on Thursday to reach the Stuttgart Open quarterfinals.

The 35-year-old Murray dropped his intensity in the second set but saved three set points as he rallied from 5-2 down to win in 1 hour, 42 minutes.

Murray missed much of the clay-court season to focus on his preparations for grass. He reached the semifinals of the Surbiton Trophy last week, when he was beaten by Denis Kudla.

Murray's bid to reach the Stuttgart semifinals will be tested next by the top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas or Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker.

Also, home favorite Oscar Otte upset fourth-seeded Denis Shapovalov 7-6(6) 7-6 (4) to reach his third quarterfinal this year. The German next faces French player Benjamin Bonzi.

Italy's Lorenzo Sonego defeated another German, Jan-Lennard Struff, 7-6(2) 7-6(4) in their match that had been suspended on Wednesday due to rain. Sonego next plays second-seeded compatriot Matteo Berrettini. AP SSC SSC

