NBA-'It starts with me' - Warriors' Green says he must be better

Golden State forward Draymond Green acknowledged that his poor performance in Game Three dragged his team down and that he will need to be better if the Warriors are to avoid falling into a 3-1 Finals hole on Friday.

Green, the team's emotional leader, struggled mightily on Wednesday in the hostile environment of TD Garden, scoring just two points to go with four rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes before fouling out. "We didn't approach the game with the right force that we needed to, and that starts with me," Green told reporters in Boston on the eve of what is in essence a must-win game for the Warriors.

"I have to be more aggressive on both sides of the ball, not just defense or offense. I think the game ties together, it all goes hand-in-hand," he said. "When you're flowing on one side, can you flow on the other... I've always prided myself on giving the team what it needs in order to win. I think if I increase my force, we increase our force."

The Warriors got good news on Thursday as guard Stephen Curry, who injured his left foot in the fourth quarter of Game Three during a scramble for a loose ball, told reporters he is going to play on Friday. Curry, who is averaging 31 points on 49% three-point shooting in the Finals, said he expects Green to bounce back to help the "Dubs" level the series as the squad looks to bring their fourth championship in eight years back to the Bay Area.

"I know Draymond will help lead that charge tomorrow, just like he did in Game Two," Curry said. "We'll get back in the series."

Klay Thompson, who broke out of his shooting slump to score 25 points on Wednesday, echoed Curry. "I know one thing for sure is that we respond like champions," Thompson said.

"I know Draymond will come out and play his typical brand of ball that's very physical, fast-paced, talking trash and just being the Money Green that the Dub Nation loves so much and has brought us to heights that the franchise has never seen before." Game Four is on Friday in Boston.

