Soccer-Zidane to be named PSG coach next season - report

They wrapped up the Ligue 1 title in April to secure their only trophy of the campaign. Zidane, 49, has been without a club since he departed Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 15:59 IST
Zinedine Zidane Image Credit: Flickr

Zinedine Zidane will replace Mauricio Pochettino as Paris St Germain coach next season, French radio station Europe 1 reported on Friday without citing any source. PSG was not immediately available for comment.

Pochettino, who was appointed 18 months ago, has failed to help the Ligue 1 club break new ground in the Champions League, with PSG being eliminated in the last 16 by Real Madrid this season. They wrapped up the Ligue 1 title in April to secure their only trophy of the campaign.

Zidane, 49, has been without a club since he departed Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

