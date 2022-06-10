Soccer-Zidane to be named PSG coach next season - report
They wrapped up the Ligue 1 title in April to secure their only trophy of the campaign. Zidane, 49, has been without a club since he departed Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season.
Zinedine Zidane will replace Mauricio Pochettino as Paris St Germain coach next season, French radio station Europe 1 reported on Friday without citing any source. PSG was not immediately available for comment.
Pochettino, who was appointed 18 months ago, has failed to help the Ligue 1 club break new ground in the Champions League, with PSG being eliminated in the last 16 by Real Madrid this season. They wrapped up the Ligue 1 title in April to secure their only trophy of the campaign.
Zidane, 49, has been without a club since he departed Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season.
