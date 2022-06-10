Left Menu

We did not lose because of one player: Ishan Kishan after a seven-wicket loss to SA in first T20I

A Miller-Dussen show crushed India's chances at winning a historic 13 T20I matches in a row

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 16:14 IST
We did not lose because of one player: Ishan Kishan after a seven-wicket loss to SA in first T20I
Ishan Kishan. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After his side's seven-wicket defeat to South Africa in the opening match of the five-match T20I series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Indian batter Ishan Kishan said the side did not lose the game because of one player. Top-knocks by Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller took South Africa to a seven-wicket over India, in the first T20I of the five-match series, here at Arun Jaitely Stadium.

"We did not lose the game because of one player. We were going well till 10 overs when they (South Africa) had only 86 runs on the board. We would like to work on where we have gone wrong," said Kishan during a press conference. The batter said the wicket was not easy to bat initially. "My target was to just attack the loose balls. You have to respect the bowlers," he added.

Kishan admitted that Miller is in great form right now. "We need to address the mistakes we did in this game. They (Van der Dussen and Miller) are world-class batters," he added. Miller continues his great form with the bat. The batter also had a brilliant IPL 2022 in which he was instrumental in Gujarat Titans' maiden title win in their first season. In his 16 games, he scored 481 runs at an average of 68.71. He has scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 94*.

The batter said that KL Rahul and all-format captain Rohit Sharma are world-class players and he would not ask for his place when they are in the side. Talking about the match, chasing 212 South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals and were 81/3 when Miller and Van der Dussen came in for the rescue. While van der Dussen struggled to play at the start, Miller continued his red-hot form and dominated Indian bowlers.

The two batters eventually put up an unbeaten partnership of 131 runs for the fourth wicket and brought up their fifties. With only four runs left to win in the last over, van der Dussen sent the very first delivery of Chahal for a boundary and claimed a historical seven-wicket, with five balls remaining.

Earlier, after being put to bat first, India posted 211/4 in 20 overs. Ishan Kishan smashed 76 off 48 while Hardik Pandya also played the quick-fire knock of unbeaten 31 off 12. South Africa has taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The second T20I will take place on June 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022