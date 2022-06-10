Left Menu

Pérez fastest in 1st practice for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

PTI | Baku | Updated: 10-06-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 18:56 IST
  • Azerbaijan

Sergio Pérez continued his strong form for Red Bull as he set the pace in Friday's windy first practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Mexican driver was the winner last year in Azerbaijan and is coming off victory in the Monaco Grand Prix. He was fastest with a lap of 1 minute 45.476 seconds to beat Charles Leclerc of Ferrari by .127 seconds.

Championship leader Max Verstappen was third-fastest, .334 seconds off his teammate Pérez's time, after telling his team over radio that the ''wind is pretty insane'' on the bumpy seafront street circuit.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was in sixth, two places ahead of his Mercedes teammate George Russell.

There were problems for Mick Schumacher, whose Haas stopped after seeming to leak fluid, and Nicholas Latifi, whose Williams lost power and came to a halt. AP NRB NRB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

