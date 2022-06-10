Left Menu

Pant rotated the bowlers 'poorly' in first T20I against SA: Danish Kaneria

A Miller-Dussen carnage had handed over India their first T20I defeat after 12 matches

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 23:24 IST
Pant rotated the bowlers 'poorly' in first T20I against SA: Danish Kaneria
Rishabh Pant. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Pakistan skipper Danish Kaneria has highlighted the "poor" captaincy of India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant in the first T20I against South Africa. Top-knocks by Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller helped South Africa clinch a seven-wicket win over India, in the first T20I of the five-match series, here at Arun Jaitely Stadium on Thursday.

Kaneria was also surprised to see Hardik Pandya getting just one over in the match. "India lost first T/20 against South Africa. Rishabh Pant leading the team in absence of KL Rahul as he is out of series due to injury, Pant lacked in captaincy defending 211 Pant rotated the bowlers poorly bringing Chahal in power-play, not a good option when Axar better option and rotation of fast bowler overs and giving Hardik just one over. Miller form continues as he was amazing in IPL for Gujrat titans for lifting First trophy," Kaneria said on the KOO app.

Pant had got the chance to lead India after KL Rahul was ruled out of the T20I series. However, the wicket-keeper batter failed to impress his critics. Coming to the game, chasing 212 South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals and were 81/3 when Miller and Van der Dussen came in for the rescue.

The two batters eventually put up an unbeaten partnership of 131 runs for the fourth wicket and brought up their fifties. Earlier, after being put to bat first, India posted 211/4 in 20 overs. Ishan Kishan smashed 76 off 48 while Hardik Pandya also played the quick-fire knock of unbeaten 31 off 12.

South Africa have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The second T20I will take place on June 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
4
IMF says is concerned by food, and fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes India's decision to relax the ban on wheat exports

IMF says is concerned by food, and fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022