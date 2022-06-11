Left Menu

Rugby-Bulls stun Leinster in Dublin to earn URC final berth

Hooker Johan Grobbelaar and loose-forward Marcell Coetzee scored tries as South Africa’s Bulls stunned hosts Leinster to claim a 27-26 victory in their United Rugby Championship semi-final at the RDS Arena in Dublin on Friday. The Pretoria-based Bulls will next play the winner of Saturday’s second semi-final in Cape Town where the Stormers welcome Ulster.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 02:35 IST
Rugby-Bulls stun Leinster in Dublin to earn URC final berth

Hooker Johan Grobbelaar and loose-forward Marcell Coetzee scored tries as South Africa’s Bulls stunned hosts Leinster to claim a 27-26 victory in their United Rugby Championship semi-final at the RDS Arena in Dublin on Friday. The defeat compounds a miserable few weeks for Leinster, who lost the Champions Cup final in the dying seconds to La Rochelle, but were hot favourites to win a fifth successive URC title.

They will instead end the season without silverware for the first time since 2017, while the Bulls’ unexpected success is a maiden competitive victory for a South African club in Ireland. The visitors also profited from a penalty try in the second half as their forward power led to an illegal sack at the maul from Leinster captain James Ryan, who received a yellow card.

The home side scored four tries through hooker Dan Sheehan, centre Robbie Henshaw, wing Rory O'Loughlin and prop Cian Healy, but were second best at the set piece, where the Bulls stole three of their attacking line-outs five yards from their own line. The Pretoria-based Bulls will next play the winner of Saturday’s second semi-final in Cape Town where the Stormers welcome Ulster. The victor in that tie will host the June 18 final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
4
IMF says is concerned by food, and fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes India's decision to relax the ban on wheat exports

IMF says is concerned by food, and fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022