Left Menu

Athletics-Olympic marathon champion Jepchirchir targeting 2023 world record attempt

Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir said she could target the London, Berlin or Chicago marathons for a world record attempt next year as she builds on a blockbuster run. The 28-year-old Kenyan set the sport ablaze when she won the New York City Marathon just 13 weeks after claiming gold in Tokyo, the first athlete to win the Olympic marathon and the five-borough race in the same year.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2022 04:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 04:05 IST
Athletics-Olympic marathon champion Jepchirchir targeting 2023 world record attempt

Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir said she could target the London, Berlin or Chicago marathons for a world record attempt next year as she builds on a blockbuster run.

The 28-year-old Kenyan set the sport ablaze when she won the New York City Marathon just 13 weeks after claiming gold in Tokyo, the first athlete to win the Olympic marathon and the five-borough race in the same year. She picked up her second major title five months later in Boston in a thrilling sprint finish, confirming her among the most dominant marathon runners of all time.

Jepchirchir, who wants to be the first woman to successfully defend her Olympic title in 2024, said she has even loftier goals in mind. "I still have a mission to go - I still need to run to attempt records in marathon," she told Reuters on Friday, a day ahead of competing in the 50th running of the New York Mini 10K.

"London is a faster course, even Berlin, Chicago is a faster course... Those are the races that maybe I can attempt." Jepchirchir produced the fifth all-time fastest marathon by a woman in December 2020, winning the Valencia Marathon in 2:17:16, and believes she's "not far" from breaking compatriot Brigid Kosgei's record 2:14.04 set in 2019.

"I'm feeling good - I'm so glad, I'm so happy for my improvement in my career," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
4
IMF says is concerned by food, and fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes India's decision to relax the ban on wheat exports

IMF says is concerned by food, and fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022