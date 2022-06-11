NBA-Curry leads Warriors past Celtics to level Finals series
Curry, who was questionable to even play in the game after he injured his foot in Wednesday's Game Three, carried his squad to the gritty road win in front of a hostile crowd at TD Garden in Boston. "We knew how big this game was," Curry said.
Curry put the game on ice with his eighth three-pointer of the game, which gave the Warriors a six-point cushion with less that two minutes to go in the back-and-forth contest. Andrew Wiggins provided crucial support for Curry, scoring 17 points and grabbing up a career-high 16 rebounds while playing excellent defense.
Game Five is on Monday in San Francisco.
