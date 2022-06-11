Left Menu

NBA-Curry leads Warriors past Celtics to level Finals series

Curry, who was questionable to even play in the game after he injured his foot in Wednesday's Game Three, carried his squad to the gritty road win in front of a hostile crowd at TD Garden in Boston. "We knew how big this game was," Curry said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 09:54 IST
Stephen Curry Image Credit: Flickr

Stephen Curry erupted for 43 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-97 on Friday to even the best-of-seven Finals series 2-2. Curry, who was questionable to even play in the game after he injured his foot in Wednesday's Game Three, carried his squad to the gritty road win in front of a hostile crowd at TD Garden in Boston.

"We knew how big this game was," Curry said. "I just thank God that I avoided significant injury. For us to come out and do what we did and go home? That five-and-a-half-hour flight home just got a little bit better."

Curry put the game on ice with his eighth three-pointer of the game, which gave the Warriors a six-point cushion with less that two minutes to go in the back-and-forth contest. Andrew Wiggins provided crucial support for Curry, scoring 17 points and grabbing up a career-high 16 rebounds while playing excellent defense.

Game Five is on Monday in San Francisco.

