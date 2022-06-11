NBA-Curry leads Warriors past Celtics to level Finals series

Stephen Curry erupted for 43 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-97 on Friday to even the best-of-seven Finals series 2-2. Curry, who was questionable to even play in the game after he injured his foot in Wednesday's Game Three, carried his squad to the gritty road win in front of a hostile crowd at TD Garden in Boston.

"We knew how big this game was," Curry said. "I just thank God that I avoided significant injury. For us to come out and do what we did and go home? That five-and-a-half-hour flight home just got a little bit better."

Curry put the game on ice with his eighth three-pointer of the game, which gave the Warriors a six-point cushion with less that two minutes to go in the back-and-forth contest. Andrew Wiggins provided crucial support for Curry, scoring 17 points and grabbing up a career-high 16 rebounds while playing excellent defense.

Game Five is on Monday in San Francisco.

