Left Menu

Viswanathan Anand defeats Aryan Tari in final round to clinch third place in Norway Chess tournament

Legendary chess player Viswanathan Anand finished in third position in the Norway Chess tournament.

ANI | Updated: 11-06-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 11:57 IST
Viswanathan Anand defeats Aryan Tari in final round to clinch third place in Norway Chess tournament
Viswanathan Anand (Photo: Twitter/Office of Kiren Rijiju). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

Indian Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand defeated Norway's Aryan Tari in the ninth and final round of the Classical section to clinch the third place in Norway Chess tournament on Saturday.Anand won the Armageddon round against Norwegian after the classical match ended in a 22-move draw. The 52-year-old Indian chess legend had to work hard against a 23-year-old in the sudden death tie-break as he required 87 moves to secure the triumph on Saturday.

Anand finished with 14.5 points to end his tournament campaign in third place behind Carlsen (16.5 points) and Azerbaijan's Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (15.5). World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen won his fifth Norway Chess tournament title after a nerve-wracking final day of the 2022 event. Carlsen was able to secure the title despite not being at his best and suffering defeats to compatriot Tari and Anand.

Anand had begun the Classical section with three consecutive victories, defeating Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France), Veselin Topalov (Bulgaria), and Hao Wang (China) before American Wesley So ended his winning streak in the fourth round. He then pulled off an impressive win over World No. 1 Carlsen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022