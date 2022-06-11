Rugby-Blues hold off Brumbies to set up Super final against Crusaders
The Auckland Blues held off a late surge from the ACT Brumbies to win an Eden Park thriller 20-19 on Saturday and set up an all-New Zealand Super Rugby final against the Canterbury Crusaders at the same ground next week.
The Auckland Blues held off a late surge from the ACT Brumbies to win an Eden Park thriller 20-19 on Saturday and set up an all-New Zealand Super Rugby final against the Canterbury Crusaders at the same ground next week. The Blues had a 20-7 lead at halftime but were held scoreless after the break as the Canberra-based Brumbies scored two tries off lineout drives to cut the deficit to a single point with three minutes to play.
The home survived, however, and tries from Hoskins Sotutu and Mark Telea as well as 10 points from the boot of Stephen Perofeta proved just enough for a 15th successive Blues victory and a spot in the title decider. The Crusaders marched into the final with a 20-7 win over the Waikato Chiefs built on stonewall defence in Friday's first semi-final.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
DURASHINE by Tata BlueScope Steel launches All-new Pan India campaign for its innovative, aesthetically superior roofing products and solutions
Rugby-Force down Canes to stay alive, Blues edge Waratahs
Op Bluestar anniversary: Bullet-hit Guru Granth Sahib put up for display at Amritsar's Golden Temple
In Shanghai, lockdown blues make way for COVID testing gripes
Op Bluestar anniversary: Bullet-hit bir mark put up for display at Golden Temple's Akal Takht