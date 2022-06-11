Left Menu

Maharashtra's Akanksha, Gujarat's Dhruv win tennis crowns in KIYG 2021

Akanksha defeated Karnataka's Sunita Maruri 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-4 in the Girl's tennis final. Dhruv downed Rushil Khosla of Uttar Pradesh 6-4, 7-5 in the Boy's singles final.

Maharashtra's Akanksha Nitture . Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra's Akanksha Nitture and Gujarat's Dhruv Hirpara clinched the tennis singles titles even as Jammu and Kashmir secured their second gold medal through cyclist Adil Altaf in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 here on Saturday. Akanksha had to summon all her calm and fighting spirit to overcome Karnataka's Sunita Maruri 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-4 in the Girl's tennis final, helping the defending champions (35 gold) narrow the gap against hosts Haryana (36) after the morning session. This includes Maharashtra's gold won in mallakhamb on Friday, which is yet to be added to the official tally.

Akanksha's state-mate Vaishnavi Adkar bagged the bronze medal after she received a walkover from Haryana's Shruti Ahlawat. Dhruv downed Rushil Khosla of Uttar Pradesh 6-4, 7-5 in the Boy's singles final. Rushil produced some delectable volleys but was playing with an injury, even taking a medical time out twice in two sets.

Dhruv's gold was Gujarat's second of the day after cyclist Muskan won the Girls individual road race (70km) in the morning in 1:17:23.950. Kerala's Sneha K and Ladakh's Leakzes Angmo bagged the silver and bronze. The Boys individual road race crown went to Adil Altaf. The Srinagar-born cyclist, who is currently training in Patiala, completed the race in 1:59:22.860 to clinch the gold ahead of Maharashtra's Sidhesh Patil.

Meanwhile, Kerala bagged all the four gold medals on offer in kalaripayattu to jump to the fourth spot in overall standings with a total of 14 gold medals so far. In Boy's football, Mizoram hammered Karnataka 4-0 to reach the final. (ANI)

