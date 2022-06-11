Tvesa, Diksha and Sharma miss cut at Scandinavian

All three Indians taking part in the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed golf missed the 36-hole cut with disappointing performances here. The two women, Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik and the lone male player, Shubhankar Sharma, were all way off the cut line.

After a first round 76, Sharma shot 71 in the second but was still T-115, while Diksha had a second straight 74. Tvesa Malik, who is not being able to find the form that gave her such good results last year, shot 76-78.

The cut fell at -2 with 69 players making it through to the final two rounds at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed. Australia's Jason Scrivener had a blistering second day firing a 64 (-8) to lead by two shots. After carding a 68 on day one at Halmstad Golf Club, the 33-year-old went bogey-free and rolled in eight birdies to reach 12-under-par at the halfway point of the competition.

The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed is a co-sanctioned event between the LET and DP World Tour and it sees 78 men and 78 women playing for the same prize fund of USD 2 million and one trophy.

Italian amateur Carolina Melgrati followed up her opening round of 65 (-7), which equalled the course record, with a second round of 69 to be 10-under-par after 36 holes.

The 19-year-old rolled in two birdies and one bogey on her front nine before making two more birdies on her back nine to continue her impressive form and be in a share of second place.

After finishing T4 at the Ladies Italian Open, Melgrati has a different putter this week, but it is working a treat at Halmstad Golf Club.

Scotland's Craig Howie and England's Daniel Gavins are tied for fifth place on nine-under having recorded rounds of 70 and 67, respectively.

Henrik Stenson carded a 66 (-6) on day two to move onto eight-under-par and into the top 10 as he is in a share of seventh place.

Stenson is joined by fellow Swede Kristoffer Broberg, Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond and Spanish duo Nacho Elvira and Santiago Tarrio.

